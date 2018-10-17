This productivity expert's 'five sentence rule' can help you cut your email time in half

In addition to meetings, social media and Slack messages, one of the biggest distractions in the workplace is email. Workers check their emails an average of 11 times per hour, which equals 88 times over a normal work day.
That's according to productivity expert and author Chris Bailey. For a year, Bailey conducted a productivity experiment in which he studied how to be as productive as possible each day. His latest book, "Hyperfocus: How to Be More Productive in a World of Distractions," outlines several hacks he uses in his personal life, including a "five sentence rule" that he says cuts his email time in half.
Here's how it works: Bailey only sends email responses that are under five sentences. He notes the rule in his email signature by saying, "To respect your time and mine, I'm keeping every email to five sentences or less." For anything that requires a longer response, he picks up the phone.
He says not only has this rule saved him time going back and forth over email, it has also helped him build better relationships with the people he communicates with.