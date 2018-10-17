Getting Medicare Part D right: How to pick a drug plan during open enrollment

The report also notes that while some people could see lower premiums and cost-sharing if they don't switch plans, others will see an increase.

The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, recently released its annual comparison of prices of the top 10 most-prescribed drugs among available plans in one ZIP code. The difference between the lowest- and highest-cost for some of the drugs exceeded $1,000, with one pushing nearly $2,000.

"There can be huge variations in the costs," said Mary Johnson, a policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League and author of the pricing study. "It varies depending on the area, but it's a common experience around the country."

You can compare medication prices through the government's Medicare Plan finder.

Johnson also said the price of a specific drug shouldn't be the only thing you look at.

"Sometimes the lowest price on the drug isn't necessarily the better deal," Johnson said. "You need to factor in the cost of the premium as well."

Monthly premiums for Part D coverage will be lower on average, falling to $32.50 in 2019 from $33.59 this year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

However, high earners will pay more in 2019 for Part D and Part B premiums than they did this year. Those with incomes of $500,000 or more ($750,000 for couples) will pay surcharges that result in paying 85 percent of the cost, up from 80 percent in 2018.

For stand-alone Part D plans, the average 2019 premium is anticipated to be $41.21, just 2 percent above the 2018 average cost, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The amount is higher than the government's estimate because it excludes coverage through Advantage plans and is based on September data versus assumptions about 2019 enrollment that the government uses.

Additionally, the standard deductible for Part D plans will be $415 for 2019, up from $405 this year. However, some plans have lower deductibles.

There's also good news for Medicare beneficiaries with high prescription drug costs.

As of next year, they will no longer be exposed to the donut hole. This is the coverage gap between your drug plan's coverage limit ($3,820 for 2019) and your out-of-pocket maximum ($5,100 for 2019). At that point, catastrophic coverage kicks in and your share of the cost drops.