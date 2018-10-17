Jeff Bezos has been quiet on the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi

"It's interesting that in a context where people are so publicly disavowing and disengaging that there's not been a clear statement form the owner of the newspaper," said Félim McMahon, the technology and human rights program director at the University of California at Berkeley law school's Human Rights Center. "It's legitimate to ask that person's opinion."

Representatives from Amazon and the Washington Post did not respond to requests for comment.

Bezos is in a sticky spot. As the owner of one of the country's top news publications, which is also a frequent punching bag for President Trump, Bezos has made a point of staying out of the newsroom. He said after buying the paper in 2013 that he would "be there with advice from a distance."

That said, Bezos has occasionally been involved with individual reporters. In 2016, Bezos met privately with Post reporter Jason Rezaian after Iran freed him from imprisonment, then accompanied him home on a private jet. Iran had held Rezaian for 18 months on charges of espionage and other allegations.

At the same time, Bezos, like many other U.S. business executives, has business interests in Saudi Arabia.

In particular, Amazon's cloud-computing division, Amazon Web Services, has been reportedly working on a deal to set up data centers in Saudi Arabia.

It announced plans a year ago for the opening of a Middle East division based in Bahrain, an island nation that neighbors Saudi Arabia. Since May, Amazon has had a job post up for a "Head of Public Policy AWS Saudi Arabia" based in Bahrain. Part of the candidate's role is to "help further advance Amazon as a leading cloud platform provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." The position requires fluency in Arabic, and one of the top objectives is to "develop, lead and implement Saudi Arabia government affairs advocacy objectives and policy/political priorities" for AWS.

Amazon also has an office in Riyadh for Souq.com, the Middle Eastern e-commerce company that it acquired last year for $580 million.