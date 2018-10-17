Jeff Bezos has been quiet on the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi

As the story of Jamaal Khashoggi unfolds, one significant person has remained silent: Jeff Bezos.
Bezos owns the Washington Post, the newspaper that employed Khashoggi when the journalist entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2. Khashoggi hasn't been seen since, and a Turkish official has said that Saudi agents killed and dismembered him inside the consulate, according to the New York Times. The Saudi government has denied any connection to the disappearance.
With his gruesome story capturing front-page headlines, U.S. business leaders have voiced their disdain.
J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Google Cloud head Diane Greene are among top executives to pull out of an investment conference in Saudi Arabia scheduled for later this month. Others like Y Combinator's Sam Altman, IDEO CEO Tim Brown, and Dan Doctoroff, head of Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs, have said they won't work with Saudi Arabia's futuristic NEOM project even though they've been named as advisers.
Bezos, Amazon's CEO and the world's richest person, has made no public statement.