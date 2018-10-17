Mr. Wonderful doesn't sugarcoat anything with Wicked Good Cupcakes on 'Beyond the Tank'

It's not everyday you make "Shark Tank" history — let alone persuade Mr. Wonderful to have faith in your product. But for the mother-daughter team behind Wicked Good Cupcakes, their delicious treats led them to an even sweeter deal.

On Season 4 of "Shark Tank," co-founders Tracey Noonan and daughter Dani Vilagie accepted a royalty deal from Kevin O'Leary — the first in "Shark Tank" history. Now, the business partners have joined forces once again on Thursday night's episode of "Beyond the Tank."

With big goals, O'Leary visited Wicked Good Cupcakes' headquarters to strategize expansion plans. Noonan showed the billionaire investor two new products, but O'Leary says he "hates" them and will "crush [them] like a cockroach." Their second product, however, was a winner.

Despite the harsh criticism, Noonan said they've been blessed having O'Leary as their Shark.

"He truly cares about Dani and me and the future of Wicked Good. He's accessible, honest and a ton of fun. And he also has a kicka-- team we work with as well."

The business itself is even doing "wickedly awesome," Noonan said in an email. "Our corporate side of the business is growing. We've just launched a new platform called PRONTO! that makes the shopping experience a breeze. We're franchising with mobile cupcake trucks and we will soon have an international presence."

Don't miss Kevin O'Leary meet with the Wicked Good Cupcakes team — and stick around for a jam session from Mr. Wonderful himself — on Thursday night's episode of "Beyond the Tank" at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNBC.













