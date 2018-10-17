People in this state are at the highest risk for identity theft

Residents of Nevada should think twice before they jump on an unsecured Wi-Fi network to do their online shopping.

That's because the Silver State ranks number one in the country with the most identity theft and fraud, according to a study by WalletHub.

The personal finance site analyzed identity theft and fraud complaints per capita, as well as reported losses due to this criminal activity and state legislation to protect consumers.

Based on that, WalletHub ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The study showed that last year Nevada had about 128 identity theft complaints per capita. The average amount of money lost due to online identity theft was about $13,500 in the Silver State, according to Jill Gonzalez, a senior analyst at WalletHub.

The state also had 770 fraud complaints per capita last year, and the median amount lost due to fraud was $500, she said.

Florida, New Jersey, Delaware and California round out the top five with the most identity theft and fraud reported.