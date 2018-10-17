Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Constellation Brands, Alcoa and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Helios and Matheson Analytics, MoviePass' parent company, stock fell as much as 4 percent during after-hours trading on Wednesday. New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has opened an investigation into the company for possibly misleading investors about its financials, a source told CNBC.

Constellation Brands stock fell as much as 2.7 percent during after-hours after the company announced that CEO Rob Sands will step down on March 1, 2019. He ran the family-controlled company that brews Corona for 11 years. Bill Newlands, the chief growth officer and president, will become CEO. The company's stock later regained its after-hours losses and traded up as much as 1.25%.



Alcoa's stocks rose more than 5 percent after the market closed as the company beat expectations on their quarterly report. The aluminum maker beat on both its top and bottom lines, reporting earnings of 63 cents a share on $3.39 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of 36 cents per share on $3.31 billion in revenue.

Sealed Air stock fell more than 6 percent after-hours after the packaging company lowered its 2018 earnings guidance. It now expects earnings of $2.40-$2.45 per share, down from $2.45-$2.55 per share.

