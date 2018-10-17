T-Mobile to power US headquarters with renewable energy 

T-Mobile U.S. has taken another step to green its operations.



In an announcement Tuesday, the firm said it had joined Puget Sound Energy's Green Direct program, which gives it access to a combination of local wind and solar power.



This mix will be used to power its headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, with 100 percent renewable energy by the year 2021.



T-Mobile said the new arrangement would help it to save "millions of dollars in energy costs" and put it a step closer to its overarching goal of using 100 percent renewable energy across the whole company by 2021.



"We've put a stake in the ground to go 100 percent renewable by 2021 -- because it's the right thing to do and it's smart business," CEO John Legere said in a statement Tuesday.



Legere added that T-Mobile was choosing green power "because it makes sense for the planet and for our customers."



T-Mobile is a member of the RE100, a global initiative made up of major businesses, all committed to renewable power. Other members of the RE100 include Facebook, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft.