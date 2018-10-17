Bonds

US Treasury yields move higher ahead of earnings, Fed minutes

U.S. government debt prices ticked lower ahead of more economic data, corporate earnings and Fed minutes on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note note was higher at around 3.165 percent at 4:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.336 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Equity markets across the globe have set their focus on a slew of third-quarter corporate earnings expected in the next few weeks. On Wednesday, Abbott Labs and U.S. Bancorp, M&T Bank and Winnebago are expected to report before the bell.

On the data front, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by housing start numbers for September at 08:30 a.m. ET. At 2 p.m. ET, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will issue minutes of its meeting held in late September.

Sticking with the Fed, at 12:10 p.m. ET, U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Governor Lael Brainard will give a speech at the "Fintech, Financial Inclusion — and the Potential to Transform Financial Services" conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in Boston.

No auctions are scheduled for Wednesday.

