EXCLUSIVE: Our full interview with Goldman Sachs' new CEO

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon sat down with CNBC's Wilfred Frost on Thursday in a wide-ranging interview about his transition to the chief executive role, the U.S. economy and the sell-off hitting Wall Street.

"When you have a run like that, there's no question that at times markets are going to retrace a little bit," Solomon said, adding: "I always go back to looking at the underlying economy. And at the moment, the underlying economy is pretty strong. So from time to time, given the gains that people have seen in markets recently, it's not surprising that you see some selling and you see some rebalancing."

