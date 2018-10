The Art of the Deal, Literally

His day job may be managing a $77 billion hedge fund, but with his keen aesthetic and deep pockets, he's also been able to master a very different global market. Tom Hill views the art of art collecting much like he views business: Preparation and research are vital, and knowing who you are and why you're investing is essential. We will learn about following one's passion from one of the leading collectors in the world—and get a sneak preview of the upcoming opening of the Hill Art Foundation gallery.