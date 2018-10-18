Hyperloop One takes first step on a promising test road in America's heartland 

Virgin Hyperloop One, which already has a working demo in Nevada and claims it will have the first passenger-bearing loop built by the mid-2020s, said on Wednesday that the first feasibility study has been completed, confirming that the concept is viable in the case of "Heartland Hyperloop" in Missouri.

Missouri, in particular, is a promising location for one surface reason: The proposed route is flat and straight.

The Missouri route runs along Interstate 70 from Kansas City to St. Louis with a stop in Columbia, Missouri, along the way. The proposed route would allow some 5 million residents of Kansas City and St. Louis to travel the roughly 250 miles across the state to the other cities in 30 minutes. Columbia, where the University of Missouri is located, could reach the two major cities in 15 minutes.

The initial cost estimate for building the I-70 hyperloop route is $30 million to $40 million per mile of track. With a route of approximately 250 miles, that equals a total price tag of $7 billion to $10 billion, though both the price per mile and total length of the route could be later adjusted. It is also important to note these costs do not include the Hyperloop technology itself, the portals, cybersecurity and external security measures that would be needed for the project.

Dozens of possible routes were proposed across the United States, including connections between Los Angeles and San Francisco; New York City and Washington, D.C.; Denver and Houston. Further feasibility studies will likely be released within the next year for states like Colorado, Ohio and Texas, said a Hyperloop One employee, but Missouri has the distinction of the first.

The feasibility study, completed by international engineering firm Black & Veatch, says that several factors make Missouri especially attractive as a candidate for the country's first hyperloop. The proposed route runs on government-owned land that is flat and straight; those petitioning for the hyperloop include business and government leaders, as well as academics; and it would provide a huge economic boost to the state by connecting its two largest population centers. Missouri is also centrally located and within reach of many of the country's highways and manufacturing plants, the report said.