KFC rival Jollibee expands into the UK market

Jollibee CEO: We are about to enter the UK market 2 Hours Ago | 05:21

Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee is set to open its first U.K. store this month in London's Earl's Court.

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), which has a market capitalization of around $5 billion and almost 1,300 locations worldwide, is the largest fast-food chain in the Philippines, operating a domestic network of over 750 stores.

The corporation has also embarked on a self-confessed "aggressive" international expansion strategy that has resulted in operations in the U.S., Vietnam, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Brunei.

Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee's CEO, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday that the company had built on its previous international experience to draw up a strategy for its U.K. venture.

"We've learned from the past, and what we do now is build the brand better and build the international team," he said. "In the past we have just sent the Filipino team, but now we have a dedicated international team and they're quite competent in international markets. We also make sure that the supply chain is properly established."

Tanmantiong noted that Jollibee's challenge in new markets wasn't adapting the product base to suit market tastes — it was finding the right location.

"We usually look at where the Filipinos are — and Earl's Court is a highly populated area for Filipinos," he said. "So we start from there and then work on marketing to cross over into the mainstream market."

He added that Jollibee's flagship product, fried chicken called "Chickenjoy," was "universally accepted" in international markets.