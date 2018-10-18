Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is one of the most powerful men in the Middle East. Some say he's a progressive reformer; others see him as a brutal hardliner who silences his opponents.

The crown prince's rapid rise to power has opened doors for him to meet with some of the world's most prominent political and business leaders.

But now, the world's attention is directed squarely at the crown prince, known as MBS, and his inner circle for their alleged involvement in the presumed death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and a critic of the Saudi government, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2.

