Mumbai: The home of Bollywood has much to offer travelers

Home to 21 million people, Mumbai is located on the west coast of India in the state of Maharashtra. This megacity is an all out assault on the senses and it takes some getting used to when arriving for the first time as a tourist.

For the locals, however, the city is organized chaos.

"It's a great place to work, maybe not the greatest place in India to live," said Kevin Lee, a reporter for CNBC TV18 who has lived and worked in the city for several years.

"The whole essence of Mumbai is functionality, nobody has time to sit around and talk, everybody is just going somewhere," he said.

Even the city's legendary street food is made for people who are on the move.