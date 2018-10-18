Novartis to buy cancer drugmaker Endocyte for $2.1 billion in cash

Swiss drugmaker Novartis raised its full-year sales outlook, citing growing revenue from its Cosentyx psoriasis and arthritis drug as well as the performance of its heart failure medicine Entresto, whose third-quarter sales more than doubled.

It also announced on Thursday the $2.1 billion acquisition of U.S. biopharmaceutical company Endocyte.

Novartis now expects sales to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage range at constant currencies, up from its previous forecast of low-to-mid-single-digit percentage rates.

"We are very pleased with how the innovative medicines business is performing, we are seeing strong growth on our key growth drivers Entresto and Cosentyx as well as across our oncology portfolio," Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

Operating profit was still seen rising in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentages.

Third-quarter core net income rose 2 percent to $3.1 billion, compared to the average analyst forecast of $3 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 3 percent to $12.78 billion, compared to the average forecast of $12.84 billion in the poll.