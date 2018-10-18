Procter & Gamble is testing 3D printed Gillette razors 

Gillette customers will now be able to order personalized 3D printed razors in a pilot program from parent company Procter & Gamble.
Razor handles will be printed using stereolithography, a type of 3D printing technology from Boston-based Formlabs and people will be able to choose from 48 designs and seven colors, priced between $19 and $45, including one razor blade. A pack of four extra blades will cost $15 and orders will shop in two to three weeks from the company's new Razor Maker website.
3D printing has mostly been used in manufacturing, according to David Lakatos, chief product officer at Formlabs. "Mass customization with 3D printing is finally becoming a reality for consumers to experience end-use printed products," he said in an online statement.