Stocks are struggling to find a direction as investors digest Fed minutes

President Donald Trump will meet with Mike Pompeo today following the secretary of state's two-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Pompeo sought answers on the disappearance and even murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (USA Today)



* A private prod to the Saudis (Axios)

* Audio offers gruesome details of Jamal Khashoggi killing (NY Times)

Another building is stripping Trump off its entrance, the New York Times reported. Residents of Trump Place on Manhattan's Upper West Side of have joined three other buildings in the neighborhood in stripping the brassy five-letter name.

In New York state's 19th District and other swing races, Democrats have run with health care as their top issue. Democrat Antonio Delgado hammered first-term GOP Rep. John Faso over his vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned that New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has opened a probe into MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson (HMNY). The office is investigating whether it misled the investment community.

CNBC has learned that Beyond Meat has hired J.P. Morgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Credit Suisse for an initial public offering. Its current investors include Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack & Suzy Welch and Kleiner Perkins.

Constellation Brands (STX) Chief Executive Officer Rob Sands is stepping down on March 1. He'll remain with the company as executive chairman, and will be succeeded by the spirits maker's president, Bill Newlands. (CNBC)

Uber has raised $2 billion in a junk bond sale, according to the Financial Times, as it gears up for its 2019 stock market debut. It is preparing for an IPO that media reports have noted could value it at more than $100 billion.

Facebook (FB) thinks the hackers who gained access to private information of 30 million user tokens were spammers seeking to make money through deceptive advertising, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (PFE) is offering early retirement to U.S. workers ahead of layoffs early next year, CNBC has learned. The company announced the program to workers on Tuesday, according to materials obtained by CNBC.