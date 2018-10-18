Stocks are struggling to find a direction as investors digest Fed minutes

Futures were lower this morning as investors absorb the somewhat hawkish tone of Fed minutes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq haven't been able to post back-to-back gains during October. The Dow has not done so since rising on the first three days of the month. (CNBC)
* Here's what the Street isn't paying attention to from Fed (CNBC)
* China stocks plunge amid growing worries about the economy (Reuters)
Dow component Travelers (TRV) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, as is private equity firm Blackstone (BX). Dow component American Express (AXP) leads this afternoon's list of after-the-bell quarterly earnings reports. (CNBC)
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak on monetary policy and the economy this morning in Memphis, Tennessee, while Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles participates in a lunchtime event at the New York Economics Club. (CNBC)
The Labor Department is out with its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed will issue its manufacturing index for October. (CNBC)