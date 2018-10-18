Bonds

US Treasury yields move higher ahead of fresh data, earnings

U.S. government debt prices ticked lower ahead of more economic data, corporate earnings and amid investors digesting recent Fed minutes.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 3.211 percent at 4:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond bond was higher at 3.377 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

On the auction front, a $5 billion in 29-year-4-month Treasury Inflation Protected Security (TIPS) is set to be auctioned on Thursday. There will also be size announcements of two individual bills, three separate notes and one Floating Rate Note (FRN).

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

On the data front, U.S. jobless claims are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by a Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Equity markets around the world have set their focus on rising interest rates and a slew of corporate earnings for the third quarter. On the earnings front, Travelers, Bank of NY Mellon and Blackstone are expected to report before the bell. Meanwhile, American Express and Paypal are expected to report after the bell.

At 9 a.m. ET, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to give a presentation on "The U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" at the University of Memphis in Tennessee.

Symbol
Yield
  
Change
%Change
US 3-MO
---
US 1-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
US 10-YR
---
US 30-YR
---

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
US 10-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
AGG
---
BND
---