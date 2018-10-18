US Treasury yields move higher ahead of fresh data, earnings

U.S. government debt prices ticked lower ahead of more economic data, corporate earnings and amid investors digesting recent Fed minutes.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 3.211 percent at 4:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond bond was higher at 3.377 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
On the auction front, a $5 billion in 29-year-4-month Treasury Inflation Protected Security (TIPS) is set to be auctioned on Thursday. There will also be size announcements of two individual bills, three separate notes and one Floating Rate Note (FRN).