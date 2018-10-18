US Treasury yields move higher ahead of fresh data, earnings

On the data front, U.S. jobless claims are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by a Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Equity markets around the world have set their focus on rising interest rates and a slew of corporate earnings for the third quarter. On the earnings front, Travelers, Bank of NY Mellon and Blackstone are expected to report before the bell. Meanwhile, American Express and Paypal are expected to report after the bell.

At 9 a.m. ET, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to give a presentation on "The U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" at the University of Memphis in Tennessee.