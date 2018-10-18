Workers would pay to have a boss with these 10 traits, new research finds

You might think you want a cheerful boss who is cooperative and values community. But in reality, you probably don't.

New research from New York University finds that both men and women see stereotypically male traits such as assertiveness and competitiveness as 'must-haves' for successful leaders.

Meanwhile, stereotypically female traits such as patience and sensitivity were considered as non-essential or just 'nice to have.'

Researchers argue that preference for these certain types of leadership traits could explain why there are fewer women in positions of power.

In the findings, published in the journal "Frontiers in Psychology," researchers ran two studies to understand how men and women perceive what makes a great leader by focusing on attributes often associated with certain genders.

For the first study, 273 men and women were given a budgets of "leader dollars" to purchase traits to create their ideal leader. The two charts below list the stereotypical traits, both positive and negative, associated with men and women.

(The research did not consider whether the participants saw the traits as stereotypically masculine or feminine, relying instead on previous research establishing that such stereotypes exist.)