67% of workers earning over $100,000 plan to quit in the next six months—here's why

It's a trend can be seen across workers of all ages and all wage-brackets, including those who earn six-figures: Americans are quitting at the highest rate since 2001. More than 3 million workers voluntarily leave their jobs each month.

In fact, according to a new report from Ladders, most workers making more than $100,000 are planning to quit their jobs within a year.

Ladders surveyed more than 50,000 workers earning over six-figures and found that 67 percent see themselves at the different company in just six months. About 40 percent would move out-of-state for just $10,000 more in pay.

"The gold rush of 2019 is on," Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella tells CNBC Make It. "With an incredibly strong employment market, more professionals than ever are on the lookout for a better future."

Experts like Brian Kropp, vice president at research firm Gartner, and Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor, suggest that the reason so many American workers are leaving their jobs is because quitting is the best chance they have at getting a raise right now. The current labor market has 7 million unfilled jobs, but is not providing significant wage growth.

According to Kropp, the average increase in compensation for a worker who quits their old job for a new one in today's tight labor market is about 15 percent. "You're never going to get that 15 percent [increase] by staying at your current job," he tells CNBC Make It. "That's just not going to happen."