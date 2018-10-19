It sounds like Amazon is closing in on a location for its new headquarters

Amazon appears to be inching toward a decision on the location of its second headquarters. Over the past couple of months, executives have revisited a handful of cities on its shortlist, including Newark, NJ, New York City and Chicago, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Economic development experts anticipate that wherever Amazon decides to bring its HQ2 will also bring along new business, skilled workers and higher real estate prices. Amazon has already narrowed its list twice and is expected to deliver its decision by the end of the year.

Some locations, like Miami and Washington D.C.-area cities, have reportedly heard follow-ups from Amazon in recent months, while cities like Raleigh, N.C. have not, the Journal reported.

The shortlist of 20 places still in the running are: