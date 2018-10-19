Apple chip partner says its 'carefully' monitoring the US-China trade war

Dialog Semiconductor, the Anglo-German chipmaker that Apple is injecting $600 million into, is "carefully" monitoring the brewing trade conflict between the U.S. and China, its CEO said Friday.

Jalal Bagherli noted that many companies in the electronics space have supply chain exposure to China, but added that there were no current signs pointing to an impact on Dialog's business operations.

"Most of the high-tech companies, particularly electronics, you will have a supply chain that touches China one way or another," Bagherli told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe."

"The current trends don't impact us so much, but just like any other international business we have to watch carefully how those tariffs go up."

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have been simmering in recent months, with both sides imposing tariffs on one another. Some observers have raised concerns about the effect tariffs could have on semiconductor products shipped from China into the U.S.