Asia stocks slip in the morning; China's economic data in focus

Amid concerns over the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing, China is set to release its GDP figures for the third quarter of 2018 as well as industrial production numbers for the month of September later at 10 a.m. HK/SIN (10 p.m. ET Thursday).

"The combination of slower global economic growth, ongoing US-China geopolitical/trade concerns and the increased likelihood the FOMC raises the funds rate by more than is currently discounted (75bps over the next 12 months) is weighing on investment sentiment," Elias Haddad, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday that foreign direct investment into the country increased by 2.9 percent in the first nine of months of 2018 to 636.7 billion yuan (approx. $91.8 billion).

There was a selloff in the mainland Chinese markets Thursday, with the Shanghai composite seeing its lowest point since November 2014 in the morning.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks saw steep declines and continued their generally poor performance for the month of October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 327.23 points to 25,379.45, while the S&P 500 slipped by 1.4 percent to 2,768.78 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.1 percent to close at 7,485.14.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, surged by 15.29 percent to 20.06 on Thursday. Last week, the index saw its highest level since February. The VIX measures implied volatility on S&P 500 index options.