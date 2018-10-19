Bumblebee Spaces is making robotic systems for your home so you can store stuff on the ceiling

The bed descends in Bumblebee Spaces robotic apartment
A former Apple and Tesla engineer created a robotic home that doubles a room's usable space   

Bumblebee Spaces is creating robotic apartments that double your room's usable space by storing furniture and belongings on the ceiling. Your possessions descend with a voice command or the push of a button, and storage units are equipped with artificial intelligence and tiny cameras that list your items in a searchable inventory.

The company is hoping to manufacture hundreds of these units by the end of 2019. The current price for developers is $6,000 to $10,000 for a full bedroom set. Bumblebee will announce mass-market pricing next year.

