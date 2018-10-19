Bumblebee Spaces is making robotic systems for your home so you can store stuff on the ceiling

Bumblebee Spaces is creating robotic apartments that double your room's usable space by storing furniture and belongings on the ceiling. Your possessions descend with a voice command or the push of a button, and storage units are equipped with artificial intelligence and tiny cameras that list your items in a searchable inventory.



The company is hoping to manufacture hundreds of these units by the end of 2019. The current price for developers is $6,000 to $10,000 for a full bedroom set. Bumblebee will announce mass-market pricing next year.