China says its economy slowed more than expected

China said on Friday its economic growth slowed more than expected to 6.5 percent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2018 as the country's trade war with the U.S. puts pressure on growth.

The latest GDP announcement by the world's second-largest economy missed expectations for a 6.6 percent in the quarter from July to September compared to a year earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. That is the weakest pace since the first quarter of 2009.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, China's economy grew 1.6 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That met the estimates by economists in a Reuters poll.

In addition to the latest GDP data, China also released its industrial production statistics for September: Output grew 5.8 percent last month compared to a year ago, missing expectations of a 6 percent expansion by Reuters.

Although Beijing's official GDP figures are tracked as an indicator of the health of the world's second-largest economy, many outside experts have long expressed skepticism about the veracity of China's reports.

Nevertheless, any signals about growth are closely watched amid China's trade fight with the U.S. as the two economic superpowers slap tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods.

"It's very clear that China's economy is on a very soft footing at this moment and in the meantime, we do see there are a lot of bearish sentiments towards China's economic outlook, as well as the financial market outlook," said Hao Zhou, senior emerging market economist for Asia at Commerzbank, before the release of China's GDP data. His third-quarter GDP growth forecast for China was 6.6 percent.

For its second quarter, China announced earlier this year that it had posted GDP growth of 6.7 percent from a year ago, slightly lower than 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018 as Beijing cracked down on risky credit amid the escalating trade tensions.

Indeed, financial deleveraging has slowed this year versus the last two years, Zhou told CNBC's "The Rundown."

However, the People's Bank of China has already cut banks' reserve requirements four times this year. Those moves have been described as an attempt to prop up liquidity and growth amid the trade dispute with Washington.

China has sought to implement relatively tight monetary policy to force financial deleveraging and cut debt. However, easier monetary conditions — achieved through means like cutting banks' reserve requirements — are seen as a tool to support growth.

China's official growth target this year is around 6.5 percent. And the country is still on track to meet its target: China's economy grew 6.7 percent year-over-year in the first nine months of 2018, according to official statistics.

Beijing, Zhou predicted, will keep growth stable, but there will be some "struggling" in the process.

— Reuters contributed to this report.