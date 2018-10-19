European markets seen mixed ahead of earnings; Brexit, Italy remain in focus 

Stocks in Europe are set for a mixed open on Friday morning, as investors digest news from China and wait for further corporate results.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 21 points at 7,047; the CAC 40 is set to open lower by 2 points at 5,114 and the DAX 30 is expected to start lower by 6 points at 11,583; according to IG.

In Asia, stocks were also mixed after China reported its growth rate for the third quarter of the year. The 6.5 percent year-on-year figure came in below expectations and is the weakest pace seen since the first quarter of 2009.

Back in Europe, money managers are monitoring a number of political events. The Italian government has defended its 2019 budget priorities after the European Commission sent a letter to Rome, arguing that the financial plans seems to point to a "particularly serious non-compliance with the budgetary policy obligations laid down" in European rules. Italy has to reply to the European Commission by Monday.

European leaders and the British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that they are working hard to overcome the ongoing impasse over Brexit talks. However, May's idea to extend the transition process and unlock the negotiations has sparked a wave of criticism back in London, where some lawmakers want to see a break-up from the EU as soon as possible.

In terms of earnings, Volvo, Intercontinental Hotels, the London Stock Exchange and Provident Financial, will be updating investors with their third quarter earnings later this morning.

On the data front, the euro zone will know its latest current account numbers at 9 a.m. London time and the U.K. will see public sector net borrowing figures out at 9.30 a.m. London time.