Europe's first mission to Mercury is set for lift-off

The countdown is underway for Europe's first ever mission to Mercury, with a British-built spacecraft set to be launched to the planet on Saturday.
The mission is due for lift-off from the European space port at Kourou, French Guiana, at 2:45 a.m. London time.
Led by the European Space Agency (ESA), the BepiColombo mission with Japan's JAXA will send two space probes on a 5-billion-mile journey.
Spacecraft BepiColombo, built in the U.K. by Airbus Space and Defence, will transport the satellites — Europe's Mercury Planetary Orbiter and Japan's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter — into Mercury's orbit. It will be launched into space aboard an Ariane 5 rocket, separating from the missile after 26 minutes to travel the rest of the way solo.
The orbiters are scheduled to reach the planet in late 2025, where they will spend at least a year gathering data on Mercury's composition, geophysics, atmosphere, magnetosphere and geological history.
