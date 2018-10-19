Europe's first mission to Mercury is set for lift-off

Joe Zender, ESA's BepiColombo deputy project scientist, told CNBC that Saturday's launch represented years of work.

"A lot of work has gone into this – the mission has been in development for 11 years," he said.

"Development has been extremely complicated – Mercury is very near to the sun, so (the equipment) will be exposed to high energy particles and temperature differences will be very large, reaching highs of around 400 degrees Celsius and then -100 degrees Celsius in the night sky."

Although this is the first European mission to explore Mercury, NASA has already sent three spacecraft to the planet. The first American mission was launched in the 1970s, a "flyby" project that sent probes to Mercury for around an hour at a time.

"Most of our knowledge of Mercury comes from NASA's Messenger mission that sent spacecraft to Mercury between 2011 and 2015," Zender said, but he noted there were still a lot of mysteries surrounding the planet.

"What we know about Mercury doesn't really fit into our understanding of the solar system," he added.

"The nearer you get to the sun, the less dense the planets are – except Mercury. The thinking of many scientists is that there might have been a catastrophic event that deformed the planet to what we see today, or that it may be not at its place of its origin," before adding "Now we are wondering if maybe our idea of how the solar system was created might have gaps."

The mission – which has cost its European arm around €1.7 billion – will begin to collect data in early 2026, following the spacecraft's scheduled arrival at Mercury in late 2025.