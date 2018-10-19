Here's how much money you should have saved by 50

Click to enlarge

To get to that number, Fidelity recommends saving 15 percent of your annual income. Make sure to invest these funds instead of leaving them in a traditional low-interest savings account. "If you only saved money in an account that got no return, you'd have to save a lot more to reach your goal," Meghan Murphy, a VP at Fidelity, tells CNBC Make It.

And, Murphy adds, "if you want to live a lavish life in retirement, you may want to save a little bit more," but "if you're perfectly content hanging out at home in retirement, you may need to save a little bit less."

If you're years or decades away from middle age, it's okay if you aren't able to contribute a full 15 percent. "It's something to work towards over time," Murphy says. "Always make sure you're getting that company match, then try to increase your savings by 1 percent annually until you reach that 15 percent."

However, if you're nearing or over 50, you may want to think about increasing your contributions.

Remember to prioritize your own future, too. That means not sacrificing your retirement savings for other goals, such as paying off student loans or for covering your children's education.