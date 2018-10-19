Instagram could be a crucial stock-picking tool when investing in luxury firms

Instagram likes are now a serious metric for investors in luxury brands including Burberry, Kering-owned Gucci and Saint Laurent and LVMH labels including Dior and Louis Vuitton.

Posts on the millennial-friendly platform are likely to lead to sales, according to a UBS report on European luxury published Friday.

"Given the rising importance of social media for luxury brands — especially in the context of millennials growth — we believe Instagram data can no longer be ignored as a data point for luxury investors, to help them pick the winning brands," the report's authors said.

The number of Instagram followers a luxury brand has is likely to correlate to sales. "We note a clear linear relation between the number of followers on a given social channel and the brand sales at retail," UBS notes. Even if fans can't afford to buy a designer item immediately, their interest will likely mean they purchase "sooner or later."