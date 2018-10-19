Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1 billion on Friday, marking the second-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be $565 million. A Mega Millions prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Although the jackpot keeps increasing, the odds of winning remain at one in 302.5 million. Tickets for Friday's drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. ET. The live drawing will be televised at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2 each.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

In 2016, Powerball had a $1.586 billion prize. The previous record jackpot in Mega Millions was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.

Officials say that if there isn't a winner, the prize for Tuesday night's drawing would be $1.6 billion, tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.

his story is developing. Please check back for updates.