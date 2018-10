The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1 billion on Friday. So, what are the odds of hitting the winning numbers? Pretty slim.

To make things even more difficult, lottery officials who run the Mega Millions game tweaked the rules and odds in October 2017 to make jackpots pay out less frequently, spurring their monster growth, according to published reports. Since that change, three of the six largest Mega Millions jackpots have been paid out.