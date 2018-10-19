Packages for a session range from $25 for 15 minutes up to $250. The price varies based on the number of people, what you want to break – and how long you plan to use the room.

"What they do with that room is up to them. I actually think that's an important factor that we stay out of their personal space and they can use that room whether it's fun, political frustration or whatever that may be," said Daly.

The founder said he's had a wide range of people coming in, from kids as young as 12 years old (with their parents), to people in their 80s with hearing aids.

But he added that most customers come for a group outing, such as a corporate team building exercise. There are also bachelorette and bachelor parties and first dates (although that may be a red flag for some people). Yet as more and more people discover the business, finding enough things to smash is surprisingly hard.

"Supply is difficult to get, especially in quantity and at a price that works," said Daly. He also has to ensure that what he gets does not contain any toxic chemicals that could harm his clients.

The Wrecking Club also accepts donations – but that doesn't happen very often. "People don't want to lug it all the way here," Daly joked.

The Wrecking Club isn't the only company in the business of breaking. A competitor called the Rage Cage is just a few blocks away, and there are other similar businesses popping up across the country.

It's one of the reasons why Daly plans on expanding, and overhauling the club's location later this year, into a full service operation with food and drinks.

While running such an unusual business has its challenges, Daly says he's never been happier.

"I do end up doing more accounting work now, I end up buried more in spreadsheets now," he said, "but the numbers means more you know, I mean the work means more."

