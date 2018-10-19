VISIT CNBC.COM

8 crazy expensive things you could buy if you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed. 
The Mega Millions jackpot hit $1 billion on Friday, making it the second largest prize ever (first place goes to a 1.6 billion pot in January 2016) and largest Mega Millions in history. While your chances of winning are slim — one in 302.6 million, to be exact — it's fun to daydream, right?

So, let's say you win. Lottery winners can choose to receive the money in an annuity — annual allotments over 30 years — or a smaller lump sum. The lump sum on the $1 billion jackpot would be $565.6 million, according to lottery site USAMega.com, and if it goes to a single winner, the federal tax withholding would be over $135.7 million. That's about $429,856,000 to spend. (In reality there could be state taxes too, which vary from zero to 8.82 percent, which is just under $50 million on this Mega Millions.)

Stumped on how you should spend half-a-billion dollars? Here are a few ideas.

Buy 74 Bugatti hypercars

Bugatti recently debuted its latest Divo hypercar for the hefty price of $5.8 million. What makes these wheels so special? The sports car can accelerate from zero to 62 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds, with top speeds of 236 miles per hour.

Bugatti Divo
Bloomberg | Getty Images
Bugatti Divo

Though the company sold all 40 of the limited series cars, a single Mega Millions winner could afford the entire collection... and then ask Bugatti to nearly double it for a grand total of $429,200,000 for 74 cars. That leaves $656,000 for gas and speeding tickets.

Send 1,590 students to Harvard University

Harvard University, one of the most prestigious (yet expensive) colleges in the U.S. pegs its total cost for attending in the 2018-2019 school year at $67,580, which includes tuition, room, board and fees. If you're gunning for a four-year degree, the total tab climbs to $270,320 (if tuition doesn't go up).

A lone winner could finance the education of 1,590 Harvard University students for $429,808,800.

Take 2,149 friends to space

A trip to space is certainly out-of-this-world, but as a jackpot winner, it's financially feasible.

As a multimillionaire, there are several options: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin reportedly plans to start selling $200,000 to $300,000 tickets in 2019 to send tourists on 11-minute suborbital space flights. And Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has tickets to space for about $250,000 each, with its first "more than tantalizingly close," according to Branson. (Elon Musk's SpaceX recently announced Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will be its first customer for a private space flight around the moon, but the cost has not been revealed.)

A wealthy winner could buy 2,149 $200,000 Blue Origin tickets or 1,432 $300,000 tickets, or 1,719 Virgin Galactic tickets.

Then there's the more expensive option with Space Adventures, a sort of space travel agency that matches people with the resources to go to space with Russian space program rockets that have available seats. When company co-founder Richard Garriott went to space as a tourist for 12 days in 2008, it cost $30 million. Though the cost has likely gone up since then, at that price, a single Mega Millions winner could afford to go and also send 13 friends.

Buy 390 bottles of million-dollar whisky

Earlier this year, the Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 bottle of whisky sold for $1.1 million at an auction in Edinburgh, Scotland. The malt whisky was distilled in 1926 and aged 60 years in sherry casks, then was released in 1986.

Win Friday's lottery and you can afford to spend that on cocktails. In fact, a winner could buy 390 bottles of the booze (if that many existed) and still have $856,000 left over for aspirin to treat the hangover.

Stay 5,731 nights in the country's most expensive hotel room

The Mark Hotel in Manhattan, New York has the most expensive hotel suite in America, a 10,000-square-foot penthouse that costs $75,000 a night.

For $429,825,000 the Mega Millions winner could spend 5,371 nights, which is nearly 15 years.

Buy Necker Island from Richard Branson—and 6 others like it

Virgin Group founder Richard Bransonfamously purchased 74-acre Necker Island in the Caribbean for just $180,000, a fraction of its $5 million asking price. In 2006, Branson estimated the island's value at about $60 million, according to Business Insider. Though it was devastated by Hurricane Irma in 2017, it is being rebuilt and welcomes its first guests this month.

Though the island is worth more than it was 12 years ago, at that $60 million price, the Mega Millions winner could buy Necker (if Branson were willing to sell) and six others like it.

Buy 242,856 shares of Amazon

In September, Amazon made history when it briefly reached a $1 trillion market cap, the second public company in the U.S. to ever do so. Want a piece of that pie? The person who wins the Mega Millions can afford it.

Amazon's shares closed at $1,770 on Thursday; at that price the winner can afford 242,856 shares for $429,855,120.

Live in 2 of the most expensive houses in America

In July, the two most expensive houses for sale in America were both in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air, according to The Wall Street Journal — one was listed for $188 million and the other for $180 million.

The Mega Millions winner could buy them both and still have nearly $62 million to spare. In fact, the more expensive mansion is apparently still for sale. The 38,000-square-foot estate has 12 bedrooms, elevators lined with crocodile skin and an infinity pool.

Don't miss: This is the first thing Ring's founder bought after selling his company to Amazon for $1 billion

