8 crazy expensive things you could buy if you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot hit $1 billion on Friday, making it the second largest prize ever (first place goes to a 1.6 billion pot in January 2016) and largest Mega Millions in history. While your chances of winning are slim — one in 302.6 million, to be exact — it's fun to daydream, right?

So, let's say you win. Lottery winners can choose to receive the money in an annuity — annual allotments over 30 years — or a smaller lump sum. The lump sum on the $1 billion jackpot would be $565.6 million, according to lottery site USAMega.com, and if it goes to a single winner, the federal tax withholding would be over $135.7 million. That's about $429,856,000 to spend. (In reality there could be state taxes too, which vary from zero to 8.82 percent, which is just under $50 million on this Mega Millions.)

Stumped on how you should spend half-a-billion dollars? Here are a few ideas.