Top VC deals: Instacart hits a $7B valuation; Bill Gates raises an EU energy fund

Andreessen Horowitz led a new round in Devoted Health, a health insurance start-up aimed at seniors. The $300 million Series B financing values the company at $1.8 billion, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. Devoted is co-founded and run by Todd Park, who previously co-founded Athenahealth and Castlight Health.

Middle East ride-hailing company Careem secured $200 million from existing investors, including Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's Kingdom Holding and Al Tayyar Group. Careem competes head-to-head in many major Middle East cities with ride-hailing pioneer Uber. One source close to the deal told Reuters that the latest investment, combined with previous fundraising and expansion into new segments and markets, gave the company an estimated valuation of over $2 billion.

SoftBank's Vision Fund invested $100 million in Brazilian delivery start-up Loggi, according to Bloomberg. The company, which operates in goods and food delivery, previously raised funding from Qualcomm Ventures and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Nikon led a $95 million financing round in Berkeley Lights, a digital cell biology company. Sequoia Capital and Cota Capital also participated in the round.