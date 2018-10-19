Top VC deals: Instacart hits a $7B valuation; Bill Gates raises an EU energy fund

LogicBio Therapeutics went public this week, raising $70 million. The genome editing company develops medicines to fight rare diseases. Its stock trades on the Nasdaq under the ticket symbol "LOGC." LogicBio is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and had previously raised roughly $50 million in financing, led by Arix Bioscience and OrbiMed.
Exits
Chinese scooter maker Niu raised $63 million in its U.S. IPO this week. The stock trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NIU." The company was co-founded in 2014 by Baidu's former chief technology officer, Li Yinan, and Token Yilin Hu, formerly of Microsoft China. The popular electric vehicles run on lithium ion batteries and come with anti-theft features like mobile notifications if the scooter is tampered with or the battery is removed.
Start-ups
Instacart announced a $600 million financing round led by D1 Capital Partners, valuing the online grocery start-up at $7.6 billion. The delivery service is available in Canada and the U.S. through partnerships with local and regional grocery chains. Instacart has raised more than $1.6 billion in total funding and has 600 full-time employees across North America.
Andreessen Horowitz led a new round in Devoted Health, a health insurance start-up aimed at seniors. The $300 million Series B financing values the company at $1.8 billion, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. Devoted is co-founded and run by Todd Park, who previously co-founded Athenahealth and Castlight Health.
Middle East ride-hailing company Careem secured $200 million from existing investors, including Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's Kingdom Holding and Al Tayyar Group. Careem competes head-to-head in many major Middle East cities with ride-hailing pioneer Uber. One source close to the deal told Reuters that the latest investment, combined with previous fundraising and expansion into new segments and markets, gave the company an estimated valuation of over $2 billion.
SoftBank's Vision Fund invested $100 million in Brazilian delivery start-up Loggi, according to Bloomberg. The company, which operates in goods and food delivery, previously raised funding from Qualcomm Ventures and Dragoneer Investment Group.
Nikon led a $95 million financing round in Berkeley Lights, a digital cell biology company. Sequoia Capital and Cota Capital also participated in the round.
Oh My Green, a health foods concierge service, raised $20 million in seed funding from investors including Y Combinator and Initialized Capital. The company uses artificial intelligence and connected internet devices to customize and manage corporate food services.
Cybersecurity firm WhiteSource closed a $35 million Series C round, led by Susquehanna Growth Equity. The start-up has offices in New York, Boston and Tel Aviv, and offers enterprise security services for open source operations. 83North, Microsoft's venture arm M12 and Peregrine Ventures also participated in the round, which brings total funding to $46 million.
ProducePay, a financial services company for farmers, raised $14 million in Series B funding, led by Anterra Capital.
Intel Capital co-led a $13 million Series A round in cloud company Paperspace. Battery Ventures, SineWave Ventures and Sorenson Venture also led the round, with participation from Initialized Capital. Paperspace offers cloud computing and machine learning development. It's raised $19 million to date.
Hero, a maker of medication management devices, raised $12 million in Series A funding from investors including Brainchild Holdings, Third Kind Venture Capital and Alan Patricof, among others. The device sorts and dispenses medication, reminds users to take it and provides real-time and historical adherence data.
Future Family, a company working to make fertility care more accessible, raised $10 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Aspect Ventures. The start-up offers flexible fertility services on a personalized basis. It's raised $14 million to date, according to Crunchbase.
Invisible, a company launching an AI bot for outsourcing menial tasks, announced $2.6 million in seed funding. Business customers can name the bot and set it to outsource tasks like getting an email inbox to zero or compiling monthly expense reports. The company is backed by Backed Ventures, Loup Ventures, Alpha Venture Partners and Day One Ventures.
Funds and firms
Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures launched a 100 million euro ($115 million) investment fund, in partnership with the European Commission. The fund will help support clean energy technology in Europe, with particular focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in fields like transportation, agriculture and manufacturing. Gates and Breakthrough will put in half the funding, and the other half will come from InnovFin, the financing arm of Horizon 2020, the European Union's research and innovation initiative.
Amazon invested $10 million in Closed Loop Fund, an investment fund that supports cities and companies in building recycling programs. The fund has said it plans to invest $100 million by 2020. Amazon's investment will divert 1 million tons of recyclable material from landfills, the company said.
—Reuters and CNBC's Evelyn Cheng and Chrissy Farr contributed to this report.