Trump ex-campaign boss Paul Manafort to be sentenced Feb. 8 on tax and bank fraud charges

A federal judge on Friday scheduled a Feb. 8 sentencing date for Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, who was convicted on eight counts of tax and bank fraud.

Manafort showed up to the Alexandria, Va. courthouse for the hearing reportedly clad in a prison jumpsuit and sitting in a wheelchair.

His attorney, Kevin Downing, said in court that Manafort is suffering "significant issues" with his health "that have to do with his confinement," The Washington Post reported. Downing did not elaborate on Manafort's apparent health problems.

Manafort was sent to jail on June 15 by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson pending his multiple trials in Virginia and Washington, D.C., after prosecutors accused him of tampering with potential witnesses.

Manafort was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors on charges related to his consulting work years earlier for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine. Mueller's team is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

