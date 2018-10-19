Zero-waste stores pop up in the US, targeting shoppers tired of all the waste

According to Refed, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting food waste in the United States, the retail food sector generates 8 million tons of food waste a year. Additionally, there is a great deal of packaging waste. Food is shipped in boxes. It sits on the grocery shelf often wrapped in plastic or cellophane. Consumers then carry the food home in plastic or paper bags.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that containers and packaging make up 23 percent of landfill waste, and plastic pollution is literally strangling the life out of the ocean.

Grocers are increasingly under pressure to reduce their waste footprint. Refed calculates the amount of food wasted by the retail sector represents $18.2 billion a year in lost value.

"In the past this was considered the cost of doing business when sales were easy," said Chris Cochran, executive director of ReFed. He said as competition increased in the sector — Amazon put the entire retail sector under tremendous margin pressure even before its purchase of Whole Foods Market — retailers started looking for ways to cut cost and create value.

The backlash against packaging waste, specifically plastic, also is intensifying. The state of California banned plastic bags in 2016 and this past April, New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced a bill to ban plastic bags across New York State. Numerous cities and counties around the country have bans or fees on plastic bags. As a result, grocers are being forced to reevaluate packaging choices.

Some market entrepreneurs see a solution in the biggest store change imaginable: designing waste out of grocery stores altogether by creating what are known as zero-waste grocery stores. Over the last decade, some retailers also started rethinking their waste footprint and designed stores that encourage customers to bring their own containers. The Refill Shoppe in Ventura California is one such store. The self-described "eco-conscious" shop sells bath, body and household liquids in bulk. In the food category some retailers, including The Filling Station In New York, have dedicated their entire store to selling just a few items in bulk. The Filling Station sells olive oil, vinegar, salt and beer that customers purchase using refillable containers.

While this refill model, which emphasizes reducing packaging waste, has worked for specialty shops, larger grocery stores are trying to figure out how to successfully apply this model to a zero-waste design. At the grocery retail level, a commitment to zero waste means aggressively reducing food and/or packaging waste.