This Scarsdale farmhouse was built in 1687, and is now listed for $1.3M

Compass Real Estate

Nestled in a peaceful pocket of Scarsdale, New York sits an original, Dutch Colonial Home listed on the market for a relatively tame price of $1.395 million, reflecting a softening market in one of the Empire State's wealthiest suburbs.

While the house includes charming features — such as a picturesque, freshwater spring pond — what is even more noteworthy is the estate's rich history.

The house's listing price is roughly in line with what Zillow notes is Scarsdale's median home price of just over $1 million. Prices in the ritzy NY suburb — where a federal cap on home tax deductions have begun to scare away potential buyers — have dropped over 5 percent since 2017, but are expected to climb anew in the next year.

The Underhill House, located at 1020 Post Road, is the oldest existing farmhouse in Scarsdale history, according to the Scarsdale Historical Society. Built in 1687, the house is part of the Heathcote Association, and has 130 acres including 40 residents established in 1906.

Throughout its history, the house's homeowners have added and expanded the farmhouse, with its most recent renovation being in 2010.

Compass Real Estate

Now, the home — listed by Compass Real Estate agent Dawn Knief — consists of three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,146 square feet.

Compass Real Estate

The colonial-style home also features a small, freshwater spring pond (the house's other nickname, according to the Scarsdale Historical Society, is The House on Watercress Pond), as well as a number of patios and fireplaces.

Compass Real Estate

"Rich in heritage, this remarkable residence has been carefully preserved & renovated, keeping the original integrity of the house in tact while incorporating today's modern amenities," its listing states. "The charm & character of this home is undeniable."

Compass Real Estate

As part of the Heathcote Association, the homeowners of 1020 Post Road are granted access to Duck Pond, which has been described as a peaceful setting for fishing and relaxing.

Compass Real Estate

The home, according to its listing, is also located near a slew of shops, a park and a community pool and tennis courts.

