China stocks jump 2 percent following last Friday's rally

Asia Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday morning as major Chinese indexes jumped more than 2 percent.

The Shanghai composite added 2.83 percent in early trade while the Shenzhen composite gained 3.3 percent.

The moves followed last Friday's rally in Chinese stocks as authorities took steps to support the market after the release of weaker-than-expected GDP data.

"There's no catalyst at the moment to buy Chinese equities, although we saw some quite strong flows in at the end of the week. But they are cheap relative to history," Sean Taylor, CIO of Asia Pacific at DWS, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"In fundamentals, we're not as worried as the market seems to be," Taylor said, adding, "In other words, the market has reacted far greater than fundamentals. It's probably pricing in a 5.3… 5.4 percent GDP at the moment, if that makes sense."

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 erased earlier losses of more than 1 percent to trade 0.34 percent lower while the Topix index declined 0.62 percent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.28 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent.

Down Under, the benchmark ASX 200 retraced some of its earlier losses but still traded down 0.5 percent amid fresh uncertainties in the country's political outlook. Most sectors traded lower, with the heavily weighted financials subindex down 0.35 percent while the energy and materials sectors declined 0.57 percent and 0.39 percent, respectively.

The Australian dollar traded at $0.7102 as of 9:59 a.m. HK/SIN, weakening from an earlier high of $0.7126.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet with independent lawmakers as early as Monday to try and shore up support for his government, according to Reuters.

The ruling Liberal Party saw a 20 percent swing against it at a crucial by-election in Sydney and is poised to lose its one seat parliamentary majority, the news wire said. That would leave Morrison's government reliant on support of five independent lawmakers to survive.

"It will increase market conviction that as and when the next election does occur (no later than May 2019) it is likely to produce a change of government," Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.