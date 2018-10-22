Curtis Robert Burns, who turned the panoply of oddities confiscated from passengers by the Transportation Security Administration into the agency's wildly popular — and at times frightening — Instagram account, died on Friday at age 48.

Burns, a father of two daughters, died after a sudden illness, according to his obituary in the Dayton Daily News. Burns had been hospitalized with a bacterial infection, friends on social media said, according to the CityBeat newspaper in Cincinnati.

Known as "Blogger Bob," Burns ran social media for the TSA, which had been better known for the often confusing and ever-changing rules passengers must adhere to before boarding planes in the U.S.