Chinese stocks surge, but looming uncertainties could drag markets down again

Chinese stocks surged more than 4 percent on Monday, but experts warned the markets could fall again due to future uncertainty.

The strong gains on Monday came after a series of reassuring statements from Chinese authorities over the weekend, which helped Chinese stocks extend Friday's gains.

The Shanghai composite jumped by 4.09 percent while the Shenzhen composite surged 4.9 percent. The Nasdaq-style Chinext leaped by more than 5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 2.4 percent higher.

In the medium term, Chinese stocks could be of "good value," Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, told CNBC. However, he cautioned that there's too much uncertainty around trade tensions and the growth slowdown to "say they have bottomed with any confidence."

"We have seen a few false bottoms this year," he added.

Vasu Menon, senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank told CNBC that trade tensions may continue to cast a shadow over China and it "doesn't look like it's going to end anytime soon."

"So you see a rebound today, but does it mean that the markets have turned a corner and you know, will hit higher? I'm not sure, I don't think so," Menon said.

Some market observers, however, found the valuations to be attractive.

AMP's Oliver said that Chinese shares are "cheap and (of) good value" for investors in the next five years.

"After the recent market pullback, Chinese equities' valuations may be getting attractive, given Chinese corporates' resilient sales and earnings growth," Deutsche Bank Wealth Management said in a report on Monday. The bank added that other factors — such as the easing of tensions after the U.S. midterm elections in November — could come into play to support the market in the medium term.

There are also signs of a recovery in Chinese infrastructure investment in November, according to the report, with the country's fiscal policy stance turning more supportive of growth since July this year.

Finally, tax cuts could also play a role.

"There have been growing discussions in China whether the government should cut tax more aggressively to support growth … but tax cut would be one possible catalyst for Chinese stock markets, if they happen," said the Deutsche Bank report.