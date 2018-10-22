CIA director Haspel to travel to Turkey as part of investigation into Jamal Khashoggi's death

CIA Director Gina Haspel will travel to Turkey Monday as part of the U.S. government's investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a senior intelligence official with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC news.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and frequent critic of the Saudi royal family, entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and never emerged. Saudi Arabia's general prosecutor announced Saturday morning local time that Khashoggi was dead, walking back their earlier statements that insisted he left the consulate safely.

The Saudi government claimed Khashoggi died during a fight in the consulate, contrary to multiple other reports. Turkish officials told The New York Times that it has audio evidence which proves Khashoggi was tortured, killed and subsequently dismembered by a hit team of Saudi agents.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday as part of a previously scheduled talk to discuss fighting terrorism funding and Iran.

Mnuchin had previously withdrawn from the Future Investment Initiative conference taking place this week in the Riyadh due to mounting concerns over Saudi Arabia's role in Khashoggi's disappearance.