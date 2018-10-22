CNBC UNVEILS NEW APAC SCHEDULE

SINGAPORE, 22 October 2018 – CNBC, Asia's most watched business and financial news network, today announced a fresh weekday programming slate set to launch on Monday 29th October 2018.

Live from Hong Kong, Squawk Box Asia moves an hour earlier to 6am (SG/HK). During three hours of unscripted and dynamic debate, CNBC's flagship show will take viewers through the opening of the Asia Markets. Each trading day, anchors Bernie Lo and Akiko Fujita will continue to be joined by some of Asia's most influential business leaders to provide original points of view and instant analysis of the latest business news and key market themes.

CNBC's hit morning show, Street Signs will now run from 9am – 12pm (SG/HK). Live from the network's APAC headquarters within the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Oriel Morrison and Martin Soong provide actionable, real-time insights on the biggest moving stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.

Relaunched in April, CNBC also announced the extension of Capital Connection. The show will air daily from 12pm – 2pm (SG/HK). Co-anchored from CNBC's Middle East Headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the SGX, Hadley Gamble and Nancy Hungerford deliver essential, must-have information and analysis for anyone who wants to be part of the global business conversation.

Roshan Vaswani, CNBC's Head of News and Programming, APAC said: "For almost three decades, CNBC has been providing the most influential audiences with the news they need to get ahead. We believe this new line-up will enhance the viewer experience as we continue to deliver the latest business and financial updates from around the world."

