Here are the major Facebook execs who have left in 2018 so far

Facebook has had a rough year, plagued by scandals involving data security, user privacy and the spread of misinformation. The company's stock lost nearly one-quarter of its value in July when it announced second quarter earnings and warned of a revenue slowdown, and is down more than 10 percent on the year.
The company has also been struck by an exodus of executives. Here's a list of Facebook's most notable departures in 2018.
- Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, announced his exit in April.
- Elliot Schrage, head of communications and public policy, announced in June that he was leaving after working at Facebook for more than a decade.
- Colin Stretch, Facebook's top lawyer, said in July that he'd be leaving after an 8-year stint.
- Alex Stamos, chief security officer, left the company in August.
- Dan Rose, vice president of partnerships, announced his departure in August.
- Rachel Whetstone, a top communications executive, left for Netflix in August after a nearly year-long stay at Facebook.
- Alex Hardiman, heads of news products, also announced her exit from Facebook in August.
- Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram, announced their departures in September.
- Brendan Iribe, the former CEO and co-founder of Oculus, announced his exit in October.