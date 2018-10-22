Tech

Here are the major Facebook execs who have left in 2018 so far

  • Facebook has seen 10 of its top executives leave in 2018.
  • The departures come after a tough year filled with user privacy, data security and misinformation scandals.
Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom
Kevin Mazur | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom

Facebook has had a rough year, plagued by scandals involving data security, user privacy and the spread of misinformation. The company's stock lost nearly one-quarter of its value in July when it announced second quarter earnings and warned of a revenue slowdown, and is down more than 10 percent on the year.

The company has also been struck by an exodus of executives. Here's a list of Facebook's most notable departures in 2018.

  • Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, announced his exit in April.
  • Elliot Schrage, head of communications and public policy, announced in June that he was leaving after working at Facebook for more than a decade.
  • Colin Stretch, Facebook's top lawyer, said in July that he'd be leaving after an 8-year stint.
  • Alex Stamos, chief security officer, left the company in August.
  • Dan Rose, vice president of partnerships, announced his departure in August.
  • Rachel Whetstone, a top communications executive, left for Netflix in August after a nearly year-long stay at Facebook.
  • Alex Hardiman, heads of news products, also announced her exit from Facebook in August.
  • Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram, announced their departures in September.
  • Brendan Iribe, the former CEO and co-founder of Oculus, announced his exit in October.
