Here's the tax bite on $1.6 billion Mega Millions and $620 million Powerball jackpots

While it's anyone's guess who will end up winning the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, there's at least one guaranteed recipient of a chunk of the loot — the IRS.

With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion and Powerball's top prize at $620 million, that tax bill will be hefty even if the winner employs strategies to reduce their taxable income.

"If you have a win of, say, $100,000, it's easier to minimize the tax burden," said Cari Weston, director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of CPAs. "But when it's this kind of win, it's going to be harder."