Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair are to be auctioned off

  • Christie's is to hold an auction selling items related to the work of Stephen Hawking, Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, and Albert Einstein.
  • The most expensive guide price is for the 1965 doctoral thesis submitted by Hawking.
  • Other items include on of Hawking's wheelchairs, a bomber jacket he owned and a script from"The Simpsons" cartoon series.
Stephen Hawking gives a lecture on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on September 23, 2014.
Desiree Martin | AFP | Getty Images
Fans of the physicist and author Stephen Hawking can now buy some of his scientific papers or personal effects in an online auction to be conducted by Christie's.

The auctioneer has placed 22 items under the hammer, including his doctoral thesis on the origins of the universe, a script from an appearance in "The Simpsons" cartoon and even one of his early wheelchairs.

Hawking died in March this year at the age of 76. For much of his life he had suffered a rare early-onset, slow-progressing form of motor neurone disease.

The sale is part of a wider auction titled "On the Shoulders of Giants: Newton, Darwin, Einstein, Hawking," which is open for bids from October 31 until November 8.

Original PhD thesis of Stephen Hawking on an expanding universe.
Christie's
Hawking gained international fame after the 1988 publication of his bestselling book "A Brief History of Time", which attempted to explain the origins of the universe as well as the presence of black holes.

One copy, signed with a thumbprint of the scientist, is on sale with an estimate guide price of $2,250 to $3,870.

The most expensive guide price however is Hawking's signed PhD thesis, submitted to Cambridge University in 1965 and centered around his idea that the universe is expanding. For that work, the auction house is inviting bids above $126,000.

For Hawking fans with a little less cash in their pocket, there are slightly more mundane items in the lot including a bomber jacket, and an invitation to a talk given in 2009.

A motorized wheelchair used by Stephen Hawking.
Christie's
Perhaps one of the more unusual items is a motorized wheelchair used from the late-1980s to the mid-1990's. It is described by Christie's as the "earliest surviving example of a wheelchair used by Stephen Hawking." It is listed with an estimate of $12,600 to $18,900.

Other fragments of scientific history included in the sale are from the work and lives of Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, and Albert Einstein.

A script written by Isaac Newton in the 1670's which reveals his fascination with the study of Alchemy is hoped to fetch more than $100,000.