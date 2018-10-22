Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair are to be auctioned off

Fans of the physicist and author Stephen Hawking can now buy some of his scientific papers or personal effects in an online auction to be conducted by Christie's.

The auctioneer has placed 22 items under the hammer, including his doctoral thesis on the origins of the universe, a script from an appearance in "The Simpsons" cartoon and even one of his early wheelchairs.

Hawking died in March this year at the age of 76. For much of his life he had suffered a rare early-onset, slow-progressing form of motor neurone disease.

The sale is part of a wider auction titled "On the Shoulders of Giants: Newton, Darwin, Einstein, Hawking," which is open for bids from October 31 until November 8.