All the cash in Texas may not get Beto O'Rourke past Ted Cruz

Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke just raised more money in three months than any Senate candidate ever has. But even his unprecedented cash haul may not get him past Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in red Texas.

The GOP incumbent has a comfortable — but smaller than expected — lead in recent polls as President Donald Trump heads to Houston to rally for him Monday night. Even as O'Rourke has tapped into Democratic energy to unlock fundraising success and national recognition, he faces a daunting task in trying to become the first member of his party to win statewide in Texas in more than 25 years.

The 46-year-old Democrat's campaign took in a whopping $38 million in the third quarter, compared with $12 million for Cruz. O'Rourke, who has not taken money from corporate or labor political action committees, likely needs more cash relative to Cruz to keep up in a massive state where the senator has statewide name recognition.