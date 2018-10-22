Wall Street set for a slightly higher open amid earnings

U.S. stocks were set to open slightly higher on Monday morning as investors turned focus away from fears of rising rates to the latest batch of corporate earnings.

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures were seen climbing 80 points, and indicated an almost 77 point rise at the open, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were also expected to open in the black.

Markets rebounded on Friday from a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with traders mostly switching their attention to the third-quarter earnings season. Beats from Procter & Gamble, Honeywell and Schlumberger buoyed trading activity that day.

Energy management firm Halliburton, toy maker Hasbro, personal care company Kimberly-Clark and offroad vehicle manufacturer Polaris Industries will post their respective financial results before the bell on Monday.

In economic data, the Chicago Federal Reserve will release national activity index figures at 8:30 a.m. ET.