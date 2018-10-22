Wall Street set for a higher open ahead of an extremely busy week for corporate earnings

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced today that he would use a speech to his country's parliament tomorrow to reveal all the "details" in the killing of the Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (USA Today)



* US tries to uphold Saudi ties despite lawmakers' pressure (WSJ)

* Trump's magic math on jobs from the Saudi arms deal (Axios)

The New York Times reported the Trump administration is considering defining gender as a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth, an effort to roll back recognition and protections of transgender people.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign later this week Congress' recently passed opioids legislation, which would ease limits on Medicaid funding for addiction treatment and expand access to medication-assisted treatments. (Axios)

Chinese state media over the weekend slammed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments in South America, where he cautioned against vast China's investments in the region, saying his remarks were "ignorant and malicious." (CNBC)

Trump has turned one familiar feature of mid-term election campaigns inside out: Democrats are now more likely to vote than Republicans. That finding emerges from the new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll just two weeks before Election Day.

CBS (CBS) interim chairman Richard Parsons has stepped down from that position due to ill health. The former Time Warner CEO will be replaced by Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zlenick, whojoined the CBS board last month. (NY Times)



* CBS should hire a woman as its new CEO (CNBC)

In conversations with current and former Tesla (TSLA) employees, CEO Elon Musk is described as a polarizing figure who inspires but micromanages to an extreme. Musk has been known to approve expensive projects against advice. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook is calling for Bloomberg to retract its story about Chinese spy chips embedded in the company's server equipment, telling Buzzfeed News in an interview, "This did not happen. There's no truth to this."