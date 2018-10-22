Wall Street set for a higher open ahead of an extremely busy week for corporate earnings

Futures were lower this morning. The Dow and S&P 500 did break a three-week losing streak last week. The Nasdaq fell for a third straight week and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on pace to post their largest monthly losses since January 2016. (CNBC)
* China stocks surge more than 4 percent (CNBC)
* Cramer: How investors can use earnings to their advantage in this sell-off (CNBC)
The busy earnings week starts off somewhat slowly with Halliburton (HAL), Hasbro (HAS), and Kimberly-Clark (KMB). Rambus (RMBS), TD Ameritrade (AMTD), Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Zions Bancorp (ZION) are among the companies releasing their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)