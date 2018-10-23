Amazon plans to open another cashierless convenience store near New York City's World Trade Center, Recode reported.



The opening will bring Amazon one step closer to its reported goal of opening as many as 3,000 of its futuristic Amazon Go stores by 2021.

So far, Amazon Go exists in three locations in Seattle, the home of its headquarters, and one in Chicago. Its latest location in San Francisco is set to open Tuesday. Amazon Go shoppers never wait in line to check out of the store. Instead, they scan an app when they walk into the store, and then Amazon Go uses so-called "Just Walk Out" technology comprised of sensors, deep learning algorithms and computer vision to automatically charge customers for their goods.

The new Amazon Go location would reportedly be in Brookfield Place, a mall in downtown Manhattan that houses large corporate offices like Time Inc. and American Express alongside trendy designer stores.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, but a spokesperson declined Recode's request on the reported NYC location.

Amazon has made multiple plays in brick and mortar in recent months. In September, the company announced it would open a store in New York's SoHo with items rated 4 stars and above on its website.