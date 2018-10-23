Bespoke: One-day declines in shares of companies reporting earnings tracks as the worst in 7 years

Sell-off is a positioning trade rather than something economically dire, says Bespoke's Hickey 2 Hours Ago | 04:02

Earnings season so far is "horrible," and the one-day decline in shares of companies reporting is tracking as the worst since 2011, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

"Ever since mid-September, we've been seeing a trend of companies reporting earnings [and] have been declining in reaction to their news," Bespoke co-founder Paul Hickey said Tuesday in a "Squawk Box" interview.

Hickey, a former analyst for Birinyi Associates and former trader at Salomon Smith Barney, said roughly third-quarters of stocks have traded down on their earnings results so far this season.

For companies that miss expectations on earnings or revenues, or lower guidance, the punishment has been swift with an average decline of about 5 percent, said Hickey.

That scenario was playing out Tuesday morning, with Dow components Caterpillar and 3M getting slammed by around 7 percent each in premarket trading, accounting for nearly half of the more than 350-point decline in Dow futures.

The markets fell on Monday in part on worries about a deluge of corporate earnings reports coming this week. The S&P 500 has fallen for four sessions in a row, and 11 of the past 13 sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq are on pace for their worst month since January 2016.

Hickey said that historically a retest of a sharp sell-off, like the one the market had earlier this month, can set-up future gains. However, if the market goes down too much further, it may indicate broader weakness, he added.